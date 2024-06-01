DENR spots 4 dugongs in SarBay

KORONADAL CITY - The Protected Area Management Office of Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (PAMO-SBPS) has reported sightings of four sea cows, commonly known as dugongs, foraging off the coast of Barangay Cablalan in Glan, Sarangani Province early morning on Friday, May 31.

Cirilo A. Lagnason, Jr., PA superintendent of SBPS, said the herd of dugongs, consisting of 3 adults and a calf, was spotted by their drone camera in the bay as they culminate the celebration of this year’s Month of the Ocean. "Our ocean wants to remind us once again of its importance as a habitat for our marine wildlife, including our country's only vegetarian mammal, the dugong," he added.

Dugongs are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, primarily due to habitat loss, hunting, and accidental entanglement in fishing gear.

“SBPS is considered a dugong stranding hotspot in the country. Some of the strandings are caused by indirect anthropogenic activities, which include the improper disposal of fishing paraphernalia,” PASu Lagnason said.

For. Shalimar A. Disomangcop, provincial environment and natural resources officer (PENRO) of Sarangani, urges everyone not only to commemorate the ocean every May but also to prioritize its importance every day. “This begins with embracing the simplest yet impactful practices, such as adopting the 5Rs - refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, and rot - to protect the ocean and its inhabitants,” PENRO Disomangcop said. (With report from CMdeVera and photos from PAMO-SBPS)