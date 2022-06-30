  Thursday Jun, 30 2022 07:57:54 PM

Dept. of Energy commended Cotabato Light's contribution during 2022 NLE

Economic News • 18:45 PM Thu Jun 30, 2022
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Energy (DOE) has commended the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light), for the immense support and efforts as part of the Energy Task Force Election (ETFE).

See: Cotabato Light preparedness resulted to zero power interruption during election (https://www.ndbcnews.com.ph/news/cotabato-light-preparedness-resulted-ze...)

Felix William Fuentebella, DOE Senior Undersecretary and chair of Energy Task Force Election, said the DOE recognized the efforts of Cotabato Light from "the preparation period to the conduct of the 2022 National and Local Elections (NLE)."

