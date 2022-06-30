Dept. of Energy commended Cotabato Light's contribution during 2022 NLE

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Energy (DOE) has commended the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light), for the immense support and efforts as part of the Energy Task Force Election (ETFE).

Felix William Fuentebella, DOE Senior Undersecretary and chair of Energy Task Force Election, said the DOE recognized the efforts of Cotabato Light from "the preparation period to the conduct of the 2022 National and Local Elections (NLE)."