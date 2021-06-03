DI sub-leader yields to Army in Sultan Kudarat

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – A certain Khalid Kalaing alyas Khalid, a sub-leader of the Dawlah Islamiya Maguid Terrorist Group, voluntarily surrendered Wednesday (June 2, 2021) through the joint efforts of 7th Infantry Battalion, 601st Infantry Brigade, and 603rd Infantry Brigade.

According to Lt. Col. Romel Valencia, Commanding Officer of the 7th Infantry Battalion, the 57-years old terrorist group sub-leader, operating in the Province of Sultan Kudarat, surrendered at the Headquarters of 7th Infantry Battalion based at Isulan, Sultan Kudarat bringing along one (1) M635 rifle, one (1) M16A1 rifle, one (1) calibre .30 M1 carbine, one (1) M14 rifle, one (1) calibre .30 M1 garand rifle, and magazines and ammunitions of different calibers.

Lt. Col Valencia further added that the surrender was due to the relentless efforts of security forces with the cooperation of the local officials, and of the community.

It can be recalled that series of surrender of local terrorist group members in Central Mindanao were recorded for the past months after the JTF Central has sustained its campaign against the terrorist and armed lawless groups.

Relatedly, Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, Comander of JTF Central and 6th Infantry Division, called on other terrorist group members to return to the folds of the law and start a peaceful and sustainable life with their families. He further added that the recent surrender of a DI sub-leader is a clear manifestation that the government’s approach in dealing with terrorist groups in Central Mindanao is effective.

Currently, continuous coordination is being undertaken by the JTF Central and the different Local Government Units in the area to provide appropriate cash and livelihood assistance and benefits to members of terrorist groups that have surrendered in order to help them start a new and sustainable life with the community and their families.