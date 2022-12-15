DILG honors 6 BARMM LGUs as ADAC top performers

COTABATO CITY – Six local government units in Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Sur and del Norte each received the National Anti-Drug Council (ADAC) Performance Award during ceremonies held in Manila the other day.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) interior minister, said the recipients were the municipalities of Piagapo in Lanao del Sur, Upi, Datu Blah Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte and Paglat, Abdullah Sangki and Datu Anggal Midtimbang in Maguindanao del Sur.

Town officials received the award during ceremonies held at the Manila Hotel on Dec. 13.

“The awards are in honor of their exceptional efforts in carrying out their duties in support of the national government's anti-illegal drug campaign program,” Atty. Sinarimbo said.

Sinarimbo said these LGUs received a perfect score of 100, indicating Highly Functional Performance for their respective ADACs, and were able to meet the 2022 Anti-Drug Abuse Council Performance Audit requirements.

The requirements included the establishment or reorganization of local ADACs, the holding of quarterly meetings; the allocation of funds, the implementation of plans and programs, support for ADACs in component LGUs, and innovations, along with the conditions for the Performance Award, which include barangays with highly effective BADAC, sustainability of drug-cleared or drug-free status, and a decline in the status of the barangays' drug affectation as of CY 2021.

Sinarimbo saluted and congratulated the six local governments for their dedication and exemplary efforts in supporting the national government's anti-drug campaign.

"My special congratulations go to the six local governments that received a perfect score of 100 points," Minister Sinarimbo said. "Truly, you personified the essence of good governance and outstanding leadership," he said in a statement.

He said a total of 172 top-performing, effective, and exceptional ADACs nationwide were conferred the 2022 National ADAC Performance Award by the DILG and the Dangerous Drugs Board.