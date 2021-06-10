  Thursday Jun, 10 2021 01:01:32 AM

DILG: Village chair faces admin, criminal charges for organizing "sabong"

Local News • 16:30 PM Wed Jun 9, 2021
DXOM-AM RADYO BIDA
File photo of CIDG-Maguindanao operatives raided an illegal cockfighting event in Parang, Maguindanao. (CIDG photo)

KORONADAL CITY - Administrative, civil and criminal charges await a village chairman in South Cotabato who organized a "sabong" in his village to celebrate his birthday, an official of the Department of the Interior and Local Governments (DILG-South Cotabato) today said.

Joel Fagalas, chairperson of Barangay Desawo, Tboli, South Cotabato was blamed for organizing a cockfight in his village that the police raided on Sunday.

Atty. Rochelle Mahinay-Sero, DILG-South Cotabato provicial director, said the village officials could face dereliction of duty based on Article 208 of Revised Penal Code, and violation of Omnibus Guidelines on RA 11332 (Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases).

Sero said Fagalas should have led in preventing his constituents from mass gathering amid the fight against the pandemic in South Cotabato.

Sero called on Fagalas to surrender and face the charges against him.

 

