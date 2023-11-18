From displacement to dwellings: IDPS find solace from CM Ebrahim’s housing program

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao del Sur — Through Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim’s Kapayapaan sa Pamayanan (KAPYANAN) Program, the Bangsamoro Government envisions to distributing more shelters to thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the region.



On November 15, a total of 100 core shelters were officially distributed to the beneficiaries of the program in Maguindanao del Sur. Of these, 50 were turned over to residents of Barangay Bagong Upam in Shariff Aguak, and the remaining 50 were given to beneficiaries in Barangay Sugadol, Datu Abdullah Sangki.



KAPYANAN Project Manager Engr. Mohammad Abdullah led the turnover ceremony at Barangay Bagong Upam. He emphasized that this flagship project of CM Ebrahim specifically aims to address the needs of IDPs, former combatants, and informal settlers, through the provision of housing units with power and water supply.



“Bawat bahay po na tinanggap nila ay may component na solar light at water system, two rooms, at toilet. Last Monday [November 13], 150 units na ang naturn-over sa different municipalities — Sultan Mastura, Parang, at Sultan Kudarat,” shared Engr. Abdullah.



He announced that there will be more upcoming turnover ceremonies in four barangays from the towns of Parang, Sultan Mastura, Datu Odin Sinsuat, and Datu Saudi Ampatuan.



During the ceremony, Engr. Abdullah urged the beneficiaries to look after their units and maintain cleanliness, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness in Islam.



“Sana’y pang-ingatan po nila ang ibinigay sa kanila ng ating honorable Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim mula sa kanyang programa na Kapayapaan sa Pamayanan (KAPYANAN). Pagsikapan po nilang panatilihing malinis ang kapaligiran nila dahil ang kalinisan sa Islam ay isang sunnah,” he said.



[I hope they take care of what was given to them by our honorable Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim through his KAPYANAN program. Let them strive to keep their surroundings clean because cleanliness in Islam is a sunnah.]



The recipients from Brgy. Bagong Upam recalled challenges such as fire incidents that forced them to live in makeshift shelters or relocate to other towns.



“Ito mga tulong na ito at ang Bangsamoro Government ay mga produkto ng ating jihad. Nasunog po ang ilang kabahayan dito dati dahil sa kaguluhan kaya malaking tulong po ito sa amin,” shared one of the beneficiaries, Paisal Kadatuan.



[These aids and the Bangsamoro Government are products of our jihad. Some houses here were burned before due to unrest, so this is a significant help to us.]



“Mahirap pong tumira sa hindi mo sariling bahay kasi pwede kang mapaalis sa kahit anumang oras. In shaa Allah, dahil sa housing project na ito ay magkakaroon na kami ng mas mapayapa na pamumuhay. Kung ang dati naming mga bahay ay yari sa kahoy, ngayon ay mas maayos na dahil sementado na po sya,” another beneficiary, Mohammad Suaib Tambak, shared.



[It's difficult to live in a house that is not your own because you can be evicted at any time. In shaa Allah, because of this housing project, we will have a more peaceful life. If our previous houses were made of wood, now they are more proper because they are cemented.]



The beneficiaries were grateful to the Bangsamoro leaders for prioritizing them in this much-needed assistance.



“Matagal na pong walang mga bahay dito sa Sitio Kalumpang dahil nagsialisan ang mga tao dito noong panahon na ng kaguluhan. Ngayon, masaya sila na nakakuha sila ng bahay galing sa BARMM,” said Barangay Bagong Upam’s Chairman Tamano Upam.



[It's been a long time since there were houses here in Sitio Kalumpang because people left during the times of unrest. Now, they are happy to have received houses from BARMM.]