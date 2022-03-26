Do not overload, Cotabato Light reminds consumers

Cotabato Light Public Safety Awareness:

Choose the right extension cord for the job, and use it as specified. Extension cords can overheat and cause fires when used improperly. Overheating is usually caused by overloading or connecting equipment that consume more watts than the cord can handle. Damaged extension cords can also cause fires. Extension cords should only be used temporarily. Unplugging the cords when not in use.

Safety first. The safe way is the best way!