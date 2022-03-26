  Saturday Mar, 26 2022 11:06:33 AM

Do not overload, Cotabato Light reminds consumers

USEFUL TIPS • 06:15 AM Sat Mar 26, 2022
23
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

Cotabato Light Public Safety Awareness:

Choose the right extension cord for the job, and use it as specified. Extension cords can overheat and cause fires when used improperly. Overheating is usually caused by overloading or connecting equipment that consume more watts than the cord can handle. Damaged extension cords can also cause fires. Extension cords should only be used temporarily. Unplugging the cords when not in use.

Safety first. The safe way is the best way!

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Socoteco 1 power interruption sked for March 27

Scheduled service interruption on March 27, 2022, Sunday Time 9:00AM-4:00PM (7hours) Affected: Chinatown, Purok Masagana, Poticar...

Cotelco announces March 26 power service interruption in Magpet

POWER-OFF : MAGPET AREA WHEN : MARCH 26, 2022 (SATURDAY) TIME : 9:00 AM - 12:00 NN (3 HOURS) Affected areas : Brgy. Tagbac, Brgy. Magcaalam...

Do not overload, Cotabato Light reminds consumers

Cotabato Light Public Safety Awareness: Choose the right extension cord for the job, and use it as specified. Extension cords can overheat and...

Karambola ng 3 sasakyan sa South Cotabato, isa patay 

KORONADAL CITY - Nasawi habang ginagamot sa ospital isang binatilyo na nasangkot sa vehicular crash sa national Highway, Barangay Sulit, Polomolok,...

CM Ebrahim on BARMM's economy: 'We are indeed heading into the right direction'

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim proudly shared in his address before the members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA)...