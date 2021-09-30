Doctors want free RT-PCR tests in GenSan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY -- The medical community here wants the city government to provide free reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, to local residents.

Physician Fidel Peñamente, president of the Philippine Medical Association-General Santos City Chapter, said Thursday free RT-PCR tests can boost detection of local coronavirus infection cases.

The PMA-GenSan chapter’s appeal was announced by Peñamente via the media a day after local health authorities reported having recorded 191 more COVID-19 cases here.

He said the high cost of RT-PCR test --- ranging from P4,500 to P5,000 --- is one reason why residents are reluctant to undergo testing even if they have symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

"This should be offered for free by the local government. This way, we can detect and isolate more infected individuals, and prevent them from transmitting the disease,” Peñamente said.

He also recommended the expansion of anti-COVID-19 vaccination roll outs in General Santos City. (John Felix Unson)