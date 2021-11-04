  Thursday Nov, 04 2021 09:03:38 PM

DOH-12: 60 new COVID-19 infections, 113 recoveries, 6 deaths

HEALTH • 18:15 PM Thu Nov 4, 2021
25
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 4, 2021 (6:00 PM)

SIXTY (60) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTEEN (113) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City. 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

Overall, there are a total of 55,808 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,053 (1.89%) are active cases, 52,663 (94.36%) recoveries and 2,078 (3.72%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PRICEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF NOVEMBER 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE KIDAPAWAN CITY 22 1 MAKILALA MIDSAYAP SARANGANI PROVINCE ALABEL KIAMBA SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 1 BANGA KORONADAL CITY NORALA POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 1 9 1 7 2 1 3 SURALLAH T'BOLI f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phiippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF NOVEMBER 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ISULAN 1 LAMBAYONG 1 TACURONG REGION XII 1 60 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH- Center for Health (P2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS NOVEMBER 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 51 ALAMADA ARAKAN CARMEN 1 2 1 1 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 3 MAGPET MIDSAYAP 2 11 M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 2 ALABEL MALUNGON 12 1 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Departmen Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS NOVEMBER 4 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 3 7 POLOMOLOK 7 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 BAGUMBAYAN REGION XII 3 113 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

