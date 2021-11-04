DOH-12: 60 new COVID-19 infections, 113 recoveries, 6 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 4, 2021 (6:00 PM)

SIXTY (60) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTEEN (113) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

Overall, there are a total of 55,808 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,053 (1.89%) are active cases, 52,663 (94.36%) recoveries and 2,078 (3.72%) COVID-19 related deaths.