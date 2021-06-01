  Tuesday Jun, 01 2021 07:27:49 PM

DOH-12 lists 303 new Covid 19 cases of which 93 in Koronadal, 6 deaths

HEALTH • 18:30 PM Tue Jun 1, 2021
28
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez /DOH-CHD bulletin

COTABATO CITY -- Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 1, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-THREE (303) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

EIGHTY-ONE (81) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 12,522 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,668 (21.31%) are active cases, 9,461 (75.56%) recoveries and 391 (3.12%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 27 CARMEN 9 KABACAN 3 LIBUNGAN 3 M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 7 1 ALABEL GLAN 10 7 KIAMBA 10 MAASIM 25 MAITUM 40 MALAPATAN 5 MALUNGON 4 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 93 LAKESEBU 5 NORALA 5 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH 7 1 TAMPAKAN 1 TANTANGAN T'BOLI 10 1 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 3 BAGUMBAYAN ISULAN 3 6 LAMBAYONG TACURONG CITY 3 14 REGION XII 303 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) (Page 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'MENT Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY SARANGANI PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 31 KIAMBA MAITUM COTABATO PROVINCE 1 1 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 16 NORALA 1 SURALLAH 1 T'BOLI TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 17 1 ISULAN 8 KALAMANSIG REGION XII 3 81 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

