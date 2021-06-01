DOH-12 lists 303 new Covid 19 cases of which 93 in Koronadal, 6 deaths
Edwin O. Fernandez /DOH-CHD bulletin
COTABATO CITY -- Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 1, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THREE-HUNDRED-THREE (303) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
EIGHTY-ONE (81) NEW RECOVERIES
SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 12,522 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,668 (21.31%) are active cases, 9,461 (75.56%) recoveries and 391 (3.12%) COVID-19 related deaths.