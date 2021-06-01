DOH-12 lists 303 new Covid 19 cases of which 93 in Koronadal, 6 deaths

COTABATO CITY -- Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 1, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-THREE (303) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

EIGHTY-ONE (81) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 12,522 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,668 (21.31%) are active cases, 9,461 (75.56%) recoveries and 391 (3.12%) COVID-19 related deaths.