DOH-12 lists 356 new COVID-19 infections in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 17, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (356) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINE (209) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tupi

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 31,764 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,225 (10.15%) are active cases, 27,497 (86.57%) recoveries and 1,037 (3.26%) COVID-19 related deaths.