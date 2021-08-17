DOH-12 lists 356 new COVID-19 infections in Region 12
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 17, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (356) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-NINE (209) NEW RECOVERIES
SEVEN (7) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tupi
One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat
Overall, there are a total of 31,764 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,225 (10.15%) are active cases, 27,497 (86.57%) recoveries and 1,037 (3.26%) COVID-19 related deaths.