  Tuesday Aug, 17 2021 10:39:22 PM

DOH-12 lists 356 new COVID-19 infections in Region 12

HEALTH • 20:15 PM Tue Aug 17, 2021
69
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 17, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (356) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINE (209) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tupi

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 31,764 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,225 (10.15%) are active cases, 27,497 (86.57%) recoveries and 1,037 (3.26%) COVID-19 related deaths.

 

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 17, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 55 ALAMADA M'LANG 1 19 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 BANGA 14 KORONADAL CITY LAKE SEBU 52 12 NORALA 4 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 14 3 SURALLAH 4 TAMPAKAN 1 TANTANGAN 9 T'BOLI 7 TUPI 21 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 17, 2021 6:00 PM SARANGANI PROVINCE ALABEL 43 GLAN 7 KIAMBA 22 MAASIM 6 MAITUM 5 MALAPATAN 8 MALUNGON SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 17 BAGUMBAYAN 2 ISULAN 1 KALAMANSIG 1 LAMBAYONG 2 LEBAK 8 PRESIDENT QUIRINO SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 3 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 2 12 356 (Page2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic of the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 17, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 62 ALAMADA ALEOSAN 1 1 ARAKAN 3 BANISILAN 9 CARMEN 2 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 11 M'LANG 3 11 PIGCAWAYAN 5 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 5 KORONADAL CITY 26 LAKESEBU POLOMOLOK 4 20 STO. NIÃO 2 f Development DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 Region (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF AUGUST 17, 2021 6:00 PM SURALLAH 4 TAMPAKAN 1 TANTANGAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 3 GLAN 22 KIAMBA MAASIM 2 1 MALAPATAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 9 LAMBAYONG 1 LEBAK REGION XII 1 209 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

DOH-12 lists 356 new COVID-19 infections in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 17, 2021 (6:00 PM) THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (356) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-NINE (...

MSSD allots P87.5-million cash assistance for Marawi IDPs from MAA

COTABATO CITY — The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) has allocated Php 87,530,000.00 cash assistance for the internally displaced...

Female NPA ‘Finance Officer’ nabbed in South Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Combined elements from 5th Special Forces Battalion of 601st Infantry (Unifier) Brigade under Joint Task Force Central (...

Joint UN-BARMM community-empowerment projects launched

PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato  --- A representative from the United Nations and Bangsamoro officials launched Monday a community empowerment...

NPA intel officer slain in South Cotabato clash

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – A wanted intelligence officer of the communist terrorist group (CTG) was killed in a law enforcement operation...