  Monday Dec, 27 2021 08:27:55 PM

DOH-12 records 12 new COVID-19 infections, 19 patients recover

HEALTH • 18:30 PM Mon Dec 27, 2021
40
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 27, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWELVE (12) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

NINETEEN (19) NEW RECOVERIES

THREE (3) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from President Roxas, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 57,093 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 181 (0.32%) are active cases, 54,623 (95.67%) recoveries and 2,271 (3.98%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF DECEMBER 27, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE NORALA POLOMOLOK STO, NIÑO 2 3 1 1 TANTANGAN TUPI REGION XII 1 12 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page (Page1of1) of1) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRESSE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF DECEMBER 27, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES GENERAL SANTOS CITY 2 NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE ALEOSAN MIDSAYAP SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 2 BANGA SURALLAH TUPI REGION XII 1 10 3 19 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of1 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

