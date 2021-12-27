DOH-12 records 12 new COVID-19 infections, 19 patients recover

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 27, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWELVE (12) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

NINETEEN (19) NEW RECOVERIES

THREE (3) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from President Roxas, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 57,093 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 181 (0.32%) are active cases, 54,623 (95.67%) recoveries and 2,271 (3.98%) COVID-19 related deaths.