DOH-12 records 152 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 25, 2021 (6:00pm)

ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-TWO (152) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

EIGHTY (80) NEW RECOVERIES

EIGHT (8 ) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Six (6) reported deaths from General Santos City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 26,389 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,619 (9.92%) are active cases, 22,913 (86.83%) recoveries and 852 (3.23%) COVID-19 related deaths.