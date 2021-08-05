DOH-12 records 244 new COVID infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 4, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-FOUR (244) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY (130) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 28,565 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,767 (9.69%) are active cases, 24,869 (87.06%) recoveries and 924 (3.23%) COVID-19 related deaths.