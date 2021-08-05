DOH-12 records 244 new COVID infections
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 4, 2021 (6:00pm)
TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-FOUR (244) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY (130) NEW RECOVERIES
SIX (6) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato.
Overall, there are a total of 28,565 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,767 (9.69%) are active cases, 24,869 (87.06%) recoveries and 924 (3.23%) COVID-19 related deaths.