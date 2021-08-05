  Thursday Aug, 05 2021 01:03:23 AM

DOH-12 records 244 new COVID infections

HEALTH • 19:00 PM Wed Aug 4, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 4, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-FOUR (244) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY (130) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 28,565 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,767 (9.69%) are active cases, 24,869 (87.06%) recoveries and 924 (3.23%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 62 ANTIPAS ARAKAN BANISILAN 1 2 11 3 CARMEN KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 23 MATALAM 1 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 ALABEL 28 KIAMBA 6 MAASIM MAITUM 2 1 8 MALAPATAN MALUNGON 12 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS AUGUST 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 4 NORALA 9 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 4 2 SURALLAH 10 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 6 BAGUMBAYAN 3 COLUMBIO 1 ESPERANZA 3 ISULAN LAMBAYONG 12 15 LUTAYAN 1 PRESIDENT QUIRINO 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 10 244 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (P2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FCE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 65 BANISILAN 5 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 4 MAASIM 4 MALAPATAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 10 KORONADAL CITY 8 POLOMOLOK 18 TAMPAKAN 1 TANTANGAN TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 2 ESPERANZA KALAMANSIG 3 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 6 130 (Page of f DOH Center Health Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

