  Friday Sep, 10 2021 01:52:09 AM

DOH-12 records 2nd highest single day tally of new COVID-19 infections; 21 deaths

HEALTH • 19:00 PM Thu Sep 9, 2021
32
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 9, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FIVE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-FOUR (574) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FIVE (355) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-ONE (21) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Six (6) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Two (2) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, 

One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat, 

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, 

Overall, there are a total of 41,162 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,768 (14.01%) are active cases, 34,064 (82.76%) recoveries and 1,323 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 86 ANTIPAS 3 ARAKAN 7 CARMEN 9 KABACAN 9 KIDAPAWAN CITY 23 LIBUNGAN 23 MAGPET 1 MATALAM 7 MIDSAYAP 28 MLANG 19 PIGCAWAYAN 5 PRESIDENT ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE 5 GLAN 22 KIAMBA MAASIM 5 7 MALAPATAN 27 MALUNGON 3 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 39 71 LAKESEBU 5 NORALA 6 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 43 3 SURALLAH 4 TANTANGAN TBOLI 17 2 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 11 BAGUMBAYAN 11 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN 15 KALAMANSIG 2 LAMBAYONG 23 LEBAK 6 PRESIDENT QUIRINO SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 5 TACURONG CITY 1 20 REGIONXII f Development DOH Center 574 Health Region (2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 22 ANTIPAS 6 ARAKAN 3 CARMEN KABACAN 10 5 MAGPET 6 MATALAM PIGCAWAYAN 2 2 PRESIDENT ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE 15 KIAMBA 18 MAASIM MALAPATAN 5 9 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FIGET REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 29 50 NORALA 13 POLOMOLOK 14 STO.NIÑO 4 SURALLAH 9 TAMPAKAN 13 TANTANGAN TUPI 13 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 77 BAGUMBAYAN 11 KALAMANSIG PRESIDENT QUIRINO REGION XII 13 6 355 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

