DOH-12 records 2nd highest single day tally of new COVID-19 infections; 21 deaths
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 9, 2021 (6:00 PM)
FIVE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-FOUR (574) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FIVE (355) NEW RECOVERIES
TWENTY-ONE (21) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Six (6) reported deaths from General Santos City
Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City
Two (2) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City,
One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat,
One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat,
Overall, there are a total of 41,162 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,768 (14.01%) are active cases, 34,064 (82.76%) recoveries and 1,323 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.