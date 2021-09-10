DOH-12 records 2nd highest single day tally of new COVID-19 infections; 21 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 9, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FIVE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-FOUR (574) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FIVE (355) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-ONE (21) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Six (6) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Two (2) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City,

One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat,

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat,

Overall, there are a total of 41,162 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,768 (14.01%) are active cases, 34,064 (82.76%) recoveries and 1,323 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.