DOH-12 records 30 new infections, 2 deaths due to COVID-19

HEALTH • 20:15 PM Sat Nov 13, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 13, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THIRTY (30) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FIFTY-FIVE (55) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.  Critical.

One (1) reported death from T'Boli, South Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 56,271 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 815 (1.45%) are active cases, 53,291 (94.70%) recoveries and 2,151 (3.82%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phiippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FIEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF NOVEMBER 13 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 9 KIDAPAWAN CITY MLANG PROVINCE 1 1 KIAMBA SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 7 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 3 4 NORALA 2 TANTANGAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 LUTAYAN PALIMBANG REGION XII 1 1 30 (Pag f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF NOVEMBER 13 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 15 ARAKAN KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 3 9 2 PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE GLAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 7 BANGA 4 KORONADAL CITY NORALA 8 1 4 POLOMOLOK STO. NINO REGION XII 1 55 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health of1 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

