DOH-12 records 30 new infections, 2 deaths due to COVID-19
32
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 13, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THIRTY (30) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
FIFTY-FIVE (55) NEW RECOVERIES
TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from General Santos City. Critical.
One (1) reported death from T'Boli, South Cotabato.
Overall, there are a total of 56,271 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 815 (1.45%) are active cases, 53,291 (94.70%) recoveries and 2,151 (3.82%) COVID-19 related deaths.