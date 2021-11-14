DOH-12 records 30 new infections, 2 deaths due to COVID-19

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 13, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THIRTY (30) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FIFTY-FIVE (55) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from General Santos City. Critical.

One (1) reported death from T'Boli, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 56,271 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 815 (1.45%) are active cases, 53,291 (94.70%) recoveries and 2,151 (3.82%) COVID-19 related deaths.