DOH-12 records 315 new COVID-19 cases

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Sun Aug 15, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 15, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTEEN (315) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-NINE (299) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City, 

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 31,193 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,099 (9.93%) are active cases, 27,068 (86.78%) recoveries and 1,021 (3.27%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 15, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 87 KIDAPAWAN CITY 3 MATALAM SARANGANI PROVINCE 3 ALABEL 2 GLAN KIAMBA 4 3 MAASIM 2 MALAPATAN MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 3 1 BANGA 5 KORONADAL CITY NORALA 32 5 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 18 3 SURALLAH 4 f DOH Center for Health Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region TOMALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS AUGUST 15, 2021 6:00 PM TANTANGAN 12 T'BOLI 4 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 BAGUMBAYAN 11 COLUMBIO 2 ESPERANZA 12 KALAMANSIG 1 ISULAN 15 LAMBAYONG 32 LUTAYAN 4 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 3 4 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 39 315 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 15, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 70 ARAKAN 1 CARMEN 8 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 5 MAKILALA 4 MATALAM PIGCAWAYAN 2 2 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 7 KIAMBA 17 MAITUM 10 f DOH- Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PRICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF AUGUST 15, 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY POLOMOLOK 8 11 SURALLAH TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 82 15 BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESEPRANZA LAMBAYONG LEBAK 3 21 5 LUTAYAN PRESIDENT QUIRINO 3 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 19 299 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

