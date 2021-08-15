DOH-12 records 315 new COVID-19 cases

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 15, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTEEN (315) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-NINE (299) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City,

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 31,193 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,099 (9.93%) are active cases, 27,068 (86.78%) recoveries and 1,021 (3.27%) COVID-19 related deaths.