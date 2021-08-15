DOH-12 records 315 new COVID-19 cases
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 15, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTEEN (315) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-NINE (299) NEW RECOVERIES
SEVEN (7) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City,
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 31,193 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,099 (9.93%) are active cases, 27,068 (86.78%) recoveries and 1,021 (3.27%) COVID-19 related deaths.