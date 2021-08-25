  Wednesday Aug, 25 2021 12:03:41 AM

DOH-12 records 362 new COVID-19 infections, 76 from GenSan, 51 from Koronadal

HEALTH • 20:15 PM Tue Aug 24, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 24, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-TWO (362) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FIVE (255) NEW RECOVERIES

EIGHT (8) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 34,370 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,970 (11.55%) are active cases, 29,285 (85.21%) recoveries and 1,110 (3.23%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 24, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 76 ANTIPAS 6 ARAKAN CARMEN 1 4 KIDAPAWAN CITY 23 MAKILALA 10 MATALAM 14 MIDSAYAP 2 M'LANG 10 PIKIT PRESIDENT ROXAS 4 SARANGANI PROVINCE 3 ALABEL 27 GLAN 8 KIAMBA 6 MAASIM 1 MAITUM 3 MALAPATAN 12 MALUNGON 3 (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS AUGUST 24, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 3 KORONADAL CITY 51 LAKESEBU 1 NORALA 2 POLOMOLO STO. NIÑO 43 6 TANTANGAN 2 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 3 BAGUMBAYAN 5 COLUMBIO 2 ESPERANZA 3 ISULAN 18 KALAMANSIG 1 LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO 2 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 6 362 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pa2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FICEN REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 24, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 134 ANTIPAS 1 ARAKAN 6 KIDAPAWAN CITY M'LANG 6 10 PIGCAWAYAN 3 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 12 ALABEL 9 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF AUGUST 24, 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 7 31 NORALA TAMPAKAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 5 BAGUMBAYAN 5 ISULAN 9 LAMBAYONG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 1 8 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 6 255 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

