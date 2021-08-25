DOH-12 records 362 new COVID-19 infections, 76 from GenSan, 51 from Koronadal

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 24, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-TWO (362) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FIVE (255) NEW RECOVERIES

EIGHT (8) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 34,370 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,970 (11.55%) are active cases, 29,285 (85.21%) recoveries and 1,110 (3.23%) COVID-19 related deaths.