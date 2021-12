DOH-12 records 4 deaths, 17 new COVID-19 infections

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 03, 2021 (6:00pm)

SEVENTEEN (17) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWENTY-FIVE (25) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

One (1) reported death from Alabel, Sarangani.

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 56,753 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 355 (0.63%) are active cases, 54,151 (95.42%) recoveries and 2,229 (3.93%) COVID-19 related deaths.