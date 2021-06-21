DOH-12 records 403 new infections, 83 Gen.San, zero Koronadal
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 20, 2021 (6:00pm)
FOUR-HUNDRED-THREE (403) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-SEVEN (197) NEW RECOVERIES
NINE (9) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat Province
One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat Province
Overall, there are a total of 18,551 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,885 (20.94%) are active cases, 14,133 (76.18%) recoveries and 531 (2.86%) COVID-19 related deaths.
See info-graphics