DOH-12 records 403 new infections, 83 Gen.San, zero Koronadal

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 20, 2021 (6:00pm)

FOUR-HUNDRED-THREE (403) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-SEVEN (197) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat Province

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat Province

Overall, there are a total of 18,551 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,885 (20.94%) are active cases, 14,133 (76.18%) recoveries and 531 (2.86%) COVID-19 related deaths.

