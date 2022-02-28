  Monday Feb, 28 2022 09:57:54 PM

DOH-12 records lowest cases of COVID-19 infection in Region 12 since March 2020

HEALTH • 19:30 PM Mon Feb 28, 2022
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 28, 2022 (6:00 PM)

COTABATO CITY - Only 11 persons have contracted COVID-19, the lowest since the pandemic hit the Soccsksargen region almost 2 years ago or in March 2020.

In its bulletin Monday, DOH-12 also reported 81 patients who have recovered while only two have died. 

The fatalities were all from Tampakan, South Cotabato 

Overall, there are a total of 69,629 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 651 (0.93%) are active cases, 66,449 (95.43%) recoveries and 2,497 (3.59%) COVID-19 related deaths.

 

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phlppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region RIEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES ASO FEBRUARY 28, 2022 6:00 PM CITY PROVINCE MALAPATAN COTABATO KIDAPAWANCITY SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 [1CASE) 1 (3CASES) 3 5CASS) 1 3 1 11 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH T'BOLI REGIONXII f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH- Center for Health (Page1 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS FEBRUARY 28, 2022 6:00PM PROVINCE/CITY COVID GENERAL SANTOS CITY SARANGANI PROVINCE NEW RECOVERIES 42 ALABEL MALUNGON COTABATO PROVINCE ALEOSAN (5RECOVERIES) 2 3 [26 RECOVERIES) 2 1 15 6 CARMEN KIDAPAWANCITY M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA NORALA 2 (8RECOVERIES) 2 2 4 POLOMOLOK REGION XII 81 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1 (Page1of1) of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

