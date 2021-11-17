DOH-12 records only 24 new COVID-19 cases in Soccsksargen region

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 17, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWENTY-FOUR (24) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

EIGHTY-EIGHT (88) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Makilala, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Malapatan, Sarangani.

Overall, there are a total of 56,415 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 621 (1.10%) are active cases, 53,602 (95.01%) recoveries and 2,176 (3.86%) COVID-19 related deaths.