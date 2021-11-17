  Wednesday Nov, 17 2021 09:21:20 PM

DOH-12 records only 24 new COVID-19 cases in Soccsksargen region

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Wed Nov 17, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 17, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWENTY-FOUR (24) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

EIGHTY-EIGHT (88) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Makilala, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Malapatan, Sarangani. 

Overall, there are a total of 56,415 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 621 (1.10%) are active cases, 53,602 (95.01%) recoveries and 2,176 (3.86%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phlppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF NOVEMBER 17, 2021 6:00 PM SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 KIAMBA 3 MALAPATAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 3 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 3 NORALA POLOMOLOK SURALLAH 1 1 2 1 TANTANGAN T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ESPERANZA 1 LEBAK REGION XII 2 1 24 (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRICEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF NOVEMBER 17, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES GENERAL SANTOS CITY 24 NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE ALAMADA CARMEN 1 1 MAKILALA TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 4 KIAMBA MALAPATAN MALUNGON 9 11 11 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 3 KORONADAL CITY 4 NORALA POLOMOLOK TAMPAKAN 3 6 1 7 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE PRES. QUIRINO REGION XII 1 88 (Page1 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

