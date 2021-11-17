DOH-12 records only 24 new COVID-19 cases in Soccsksargen region
15
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 17, 2021 (6:00pm)
TWENTY-FOUR (24) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
EIGHTY-EIGHT (88) NEW RECOVERIES
FIVE (5) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Makilala, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Malapatan, Sarangani.
Overall, there are a total of 56,415 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 621 (1.10%) are active cases, 53,602 (95.01%) recoveries and 2,176 (3.86%) COVID-19 related deaths.