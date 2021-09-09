DOH-12 reports highest ever single day COVID-19 cases at 671, Koronadal has 88, GenSan has 77

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 8, 2021 (6:00 PM)

SIX-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-ONE (671) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-THREE (243) NEW RECOVERIES

FOURTEEN (14) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City,

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato,

Overall, there are a total of 40,588 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,570 (13.72%) are active cases, 33,709 (83.05%) recoveries and 1,302 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.