DOH-12 reports highest ever single day COVID-19 cases at 671, Koronadal has 88, GenSan has 77
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 8, 2021 (6:00 PM)
SIX-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-ONE (671) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-THREE (243) NEW RECOVERIES
FOURTEEN (14) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City
Three (3) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City,
One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato,
Overall, there are a total of 40,588 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,570 (13.72%) are active cases, 33,709 (83.05%) recoveries and 1,302 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.