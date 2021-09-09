  Thursday Sep, 09 2021 01:09:14 AM

DOH-12 reports highest ever single day COVID-19 cases at 671, Koronadal has 88, GenSan has 77

HEALTH • 21:30 PM Wed Sep 8, 2021
23
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 8, 2021 (6:00 PM)

SIX-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-ONE (671) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-THREE (243) NEW RECOVERIES

FOURTEEN (14) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City, 

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato, 

Overall, there are a total of 40,588 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,570 (13.72%) are active cases, 33,709 (83.05%) recoveries and 1,302 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region DIONAL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 77 ALAMADA 4 ALEOSAN 1 ARAKAN KABACAN 2 4 KIDAPAWAN CITY 10 MAGPET 3 MAKILALA 8 MATALAM 8 PIKIT 18 PRESIDENT ROXAS 5 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 ALABEL 52 GLAN KIAMBA 37 37 14 MAASIM f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health Page10 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM MAITUM MALAPATAN 9 24 34 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 41 KORONADAL CITY 88 LAKESEBU NORALA 27 1 56 POLOMOLOK NIÑO SURALLAH TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN 9 14 2 15 38 16 TBOLI TUPI f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2o of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ESPERANZA 2 ISULAN 3 KALAMANSIG 1 LEBAK 1 LUTAYAN TACURONG CITY 3 REGION XII 6 671 f Development DOH Center for Health Region (Page3of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 42 ALAMADA ANTIPAS 6 3 ARAKAN BANISILAN 3 5 CARMEN KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 5 MAGPET 12 M'LANG PIKIT 21 6 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 17 GLAN MAASIM 32 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 24 SURALLAH 13 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 18 ISULAN 7 LUTAYAN 8 PRESIDENT QUIRINO SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 9 1 REGION XII 243 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (P2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

DOH-12 reports highest ever single day COVID-19 cases at 671, Koronadal has 88, GenSan has 77

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 8, 2021 (6:00 PM) SIX-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-ONE (671) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY...

Flash floods hit Magpet village in North Cotabato

Ito ang naging sitwasyon sa Brgy. Manobo (Tico) sa Magpet, North Cotabato kamakalawa, kasagsagan ng malakas na buhos ng ulan. Ayon kay MDRRM...

4 drug den operators in General Santos City arrested

GENERAL SANTOS CITY ---  The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency filed Wednesday criminal cases against four operators of clandestine drug...

DPWH-12 completes P76-M road network to NoCot shrine

M’LANG, North Cotabato – The Department of Public Works and Highways in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) announced Wednesday the completion of the PHP76...

MENRE, DAR to distribute 6,667-hectare government-owned lands in LDS to qualified beneficiaries

COTABATO CITY — Minister for Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy (MENRE) Abdulraof Macacua and Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)...