DOH: 13 out of 17 PH regions have local Delta cases, Sox not in list

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported local cases of the Delta coronavirus variant have been detected in 13 out of the 17 regions in the country.

The regions include the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, the Bicol Region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Western Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, the Davao Region, Calabarzon, the Cordillera Administrative Region and the National Capital Region (NCR).

(Not in the list is Soccsksargen region-ed)

Delta variant cases in 13 regions nationwide (Image from DOH)

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said all 17 areas in the NCR have local Delta variant cases.

So far, the country has 450 Delta variant cases -- 426 have recovered, 10 have died and 13 are active cases after revalidation and repeat RT-PCR conducted by local epidemiology and surveillance units.

“The outcome of one case is still being verified, 69 cases are returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs), 355 are local cases while 26 cases are still being verified as local or ROFs,” Vergeire said.

She added that 248 of the total cases are male and the cases belong to the less than 1-year-old to 84-year-old age group.

Thirty-five cases have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, 17 received one dose and 83 are unvaccinated.

The vaccination status of the 315 cases is still for verification. (PNA)