DOH logs 2,303 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 8 months

MANILA – The Department of Health on Tuesday logged 2,303 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day number of infections in nearly eight months, to bring the country's tally to 2,792,656.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the agency also reported 4,677 new recoveries and 128 new deaths.

The figures brought the total number of recovered cases to 2,708,468 and the death toll to 43,404.

The new infections pushed the active cases to 40,786 with 71.2 percent listed as mild, 5.1 percent asymptomatic, 3.2 percent critical, 7.5 percent severe, and 13.02 percent moderate.

On March 10, the DOH recorded below 3,000 cases after reporting 2,886 infections.

According to DOH data on Oct. 31, about 6.8 percent of 29,769 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

"About 22 duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, 19 are recoveries and one death. Moreover, 106 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” it added.

All laboratories were operational on Oct. 31 while eight laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

The DOH noted the eight non-reporting laboratories contribute, on average, 1.2 percent of samples tested, and 1 percent of positive individuals based on data in the last 14 days. (PNA)