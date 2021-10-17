  Sunday Oct, 17 2021 12:47:36 AM

DOH records 1 death, less than 100 new COVID-19 infections in Region 12

HEALTH • 18:15 PM Sat Oct 16, 2021
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Hoping this is it! The number is declining.

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 16, 2021 (6:00 PM)

NINETY-NINE (99) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SEVEN (137) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from General Santos City. 

Overall, there are a total of 54,221 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,977 (5.49%) are active cases, 49,331 (90.98%) recoveries and 1,904 (3.51%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 16, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 25 ALAMADA 4 ANTIPAS 1 ARAKAN 1 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 5 PIGCAWAYAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 2 BANGA 7 KORONADAL CITY 9 NORALA 1 POLOMOLO OK 9 SURALLAH 3 TANTANGAN 2 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESPERANZA 5 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 16, 2021 6:00 PM ISULAN 3 LAMBAYONG LUTAYAN PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 2 1 4 1 6 TACURONG CITY REGIONXII 99 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2o 2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES OF OCTOBER 16, 2021 PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY 6:00 PM NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 10 ARAKAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 3 4 PIGCAWAYAN PRESIDENT ROXAS SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 18 BANGA 4 KORONADAL CITY 8 NORALA POLOMOLOK 1 15 TAMPAKAN 1 TANTANGAN T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 57 ISULAN 4 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 6 137 (Page of f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

