DOH records 1 death, less than 100 new COVID-19 infections in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Hoping this is it! The number is declining.

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 16, 2021 (6:00 PM)

NINETY-NINE (99) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SEVEN (137) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

Overall, there are a total of 54,221 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,977 (5.49%) are active cases, 49,331 (90.98%) recoveries and 1,904 (3.51%) COVID-19 related deaths.