DOH records 11 more fireworks-related injuries

MANILA– Eleven more fireworks-related injuries were recorded from Dec. 30 until the morning of New Year’s eve, raising the total number of cases to at least 52 as of posting time.

The report was based on case records from DOH’s 61 sentinel hospitals across the country, the Department of Health said in a press statement released Saturday.

“Sa kasalukuyan, ang kabuuang bilang ng mga kaso ng pinsala dulot ng paputok ay nasa 52 na mas mataas ng 30 porsyento kumpara sa naitala noong nakaraang taon sa sakop na petsa (At present, the total fireworks-related injuries are at 52, at least 30 percent higher than last year),” it said in a statement.

“Boga”, “five star”, “super lolo”, “whistle bomb” and “kwitis” remained to be the top causes of firecracker-related injuries.

Forty-five or 87 percent of the injuries were males, with ages ranging from one to 64 years old.

At least 23 cases sustained eye injuries while two had blast/burn injuries with amputation.

So far, there were no reported cases of fireworks ingestion or stray bullet injury. No death was also recorded.

Last year, DOH only reported 40 fireworks-related injuries from the period of Dec. 21 to 31.

The DOH has reiterated its call to the public to refrain from using firecrackers and fireworks and to use alternative noisemakers instead to welcome the new year.

“Ngayong gabi ang Bisperas ng Bagong Taon! Huwag natin salubungin ang bagong taon na nakaratay sa ospital. Makinood na lang tayo sa community fireworks displays, magpatugtog at gumamit ng ibang alternatibong pampaingay para ligtas ang pagpasok ng 2023 sa ating mga bahay (“Tonight is New Year's Eve! Let's not welcome the new year lying in the hospital. Let's just watch the community fireworks displays, make noise or use other alternative modes to make noise so our homes will be safe in welcoming 2023),” it said. (PNA)