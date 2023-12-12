DOLE 12 reminds employers to release 13th month pay before Dec. 24

KORONADAL CITY - The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in the Soccsksargen region has reminded employers to release the 13th-month pay of their employees on the 13th or not later than December 24 of this year.

DOLE 12 Information Officer Charles Bataga also reminded employers of the proper computation in releasing the 13th month's pay according to the Labor Code of the Philippines and Presidential Decree No. 851, which specifically requires all employers to pay their employees a 13th month's pay.

Entitled to the said benefits are the rank-and-file employees who are paid on piece-rate, fixed, or guaranteed wage plus commissions, those who resigned and terminated from employment may also get the 13th month pay and those who were on maternity leave are illegible.

According to the DOLE advisory 13th month pay shall not be less than one-twelfth (1/12) of the total basic salary earned by an employee within the calendar year.

Bataga added that employers were directed to submit a report to DOLE to ensure that the employees received the benefit.

He also reminded the employees of the private establishments that they may send complaints to DOLE through a letter, face-to-face, or virtual approach.

“If there will be an arrangement between the employer and employee make sure that it was clear with your employees,” Bataga said in a radio interview.

DOLE 12 expects there will be no complaints in releasing the 13th-month pay as the employers have already undergone orientation and know the responsibilities of their employees.