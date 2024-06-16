DOLE issues pay rules for Eid’l Adha

MANILA – Private sector employees who will not report for work on June 17, a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), are entitled to receive the full amount of their daily pay while those going on duty will be paid double, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reiterated.

“If the employee does not work, the employer shall pay 100% of the employee's wage for that day, provided that the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday,” Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said in a Labor advisory over the weekend.

“Where the day immediately preceding the regular holiday is a non-working day in the establishment or the scheduled rest day of the employee, he or she shall be entitled to holiday pay if the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the non-working day or rest day (Basic wage x 100%),” the advisory added.

For those who will be present at their jobs on Monday, the employer shall pay a total of 200 percent of the employee's wage for that day for the first eight hours (basic wage x 200%).

If duty exceeds eight hours, the employee will receive an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x number of hours worked).

For work done during a regular holiday that falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent (basic wage x 200% × 130%).

Lastly, if the employee worked in excess of eight hours during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% × 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., issued Proclamation 579, Series of 2024, declaring June 17 as a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Adha.

The Feast of Sacrifice and Eid al-Fitr (end of Ramadan) are two major Islamic feasts, both non-working holidays in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the city government of Cebu commended the agency for the 150,000 jobs it offered nationwide during Labor Day on May 1.

“There is a need to commend DOLE for their continuous effort in upholding their mandate of providing livelihood and job opportunities to Filipinos nationwide,” read Resolution No. 16-3556-2024, released Friday.

The resolution cited DOLE-Central Visayas for providing 2,540 local job vacancies in Cebu City alone during the fair participated in by 19 companies. (With reports from John Rey Saavedra/PNA)