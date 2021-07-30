DOS mayor offers P50,000 reward for information on murder suspects

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguinanao – The local government here has condemned the series of shooting incidents that transpired this week and offered Php50,000 for anyone who can provide information on the identities of the perpetrators.

“The Local Government Unit of Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipality condemns in the strongest sense the brutal shooting incidents this week,” the statement from the office of Mayor Cheryl Sinsuat today said.

“We do not and will not tolerate such acts that only challenges the justice system, mocks the rule of law, undermine the worth of human lives,” Mayor Sinsuat said.

“We are asking the public to provide us or the PNP or any rightful authority with any information that will help in the ongoing investigation on the shooting incidents.

Three fatalities have been recorded in the series of crime against life in Datu Odin Sinsuat town that left the following persons dead: Surab Benito Utto on July 29, 2021 at Dalican Poblacion; Datu Qudzi Simpal on July 27, 2021 in Tamontaka, DOS and Babay Cabo Ungka on July 24, 2021 in Barangay Broce.

Last night, another shooting incident occurred in Barangay Dalican where the victim, Surab Utto, 33, a fish vendor, was shot by still unidentified gunmen, according to town police chief Lt. Col Romel Dela Vega.

“We urge you to please contact the DOS-MPS Hotline 09055814137,” the town mayor said.

“It is our fervent hope that the circumstances surrounding their deaths are investigated thoroughly and that justice is ultimately served,” she said.