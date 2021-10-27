  Wednesday Oct, 27 2021 01:04:55 PM

DOST-12 assistant director wounded in gun attack

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 10:45 AM Wed Oct 27, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
A health worker shows the slug taken from the victim. (Photo from DXOM-Radyo Bida)

KORONADAL CITY --- A gunman shot and wounded the assistant director of the Department of Science and Technology-12 in an attack at a residential area here past 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Key sources from the Police Regional Office-12 said the 55-year-old Normina Pahm, who sustained a bullet wound in the shoulder, was immediately rushed to a hospital by responding barangay tanods and personnel of the Koronadal City Police.

Pahm was waiting for their office vehicle outside of her residence in Mabini Street in Barangay Zone 4 here when one of two men together in a pickup truck shot her with a pistol.

Police probers are still trying to identify her attacker who immediately sped away. 

Officemates of Pahm said she has no known enemy and never ever received any death threat prior to the incident. 

