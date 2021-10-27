DOST-12 assistant director wounded in gun attack

KORONADAL CITY --- A gunman shot and wounded the assistant director of the Department of Science and Technology-12 in an attack at a residential area here past 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Key sources from the Police Regional Office-12 said the 55-year-old Normina Pahm, who sustained a bullet wound in the shoulder, was immediately rushed to a hospital by responding barangay tanods and personnel of the Koronadal City Police.

Pahm was waiting for their office vehicle outside of her residence in Mabini Street in Barangay Zone 4 here when one of two men together in a pickup truck shot her with a pistol.

Police probers are still trying to identify her attacker who immediately sped away.

Officemates of Pahm said she has no known enemy and never ever received any death threat prior to the incident.