DPWH-12 completes access road for rice, banana farmers in NoCot

MLANG, North Cotabato -- Banana and rice farmers here are now benefitting from the access road improvement project put up by the government along the Barangays Buayan-Lepaga-Gaunan Road network here.

On Friday, Engr. Basir Ibrahim, regional director of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the Soccsksargen region, said the North Cotabato 3rd District Engineering Office, headed by District Engineer Eddie M. Amir, has already completed the road network that farmers and local folks are now using.

“Bringing of farm products to the market is now cheaper and faster,” said rice farmer Isidro Labiga, 50, of Barangay Gaunan. The access road project with combined cost of P35-million also includes installation of solar light and riprap (520 meters on the right side and 60 meters on the left side).

In a statement, Director Ibrahim also confirmed that the remaining road gap of 1.468 kilometers is already proposed for implementation by 2022.

“This convergence project with the Department of Trade and Industry aims to provide access road leading to at least 50 hectares of agricultural land planted with Cavendish banana,” he said.

“Strengthening road network for industry and trade development converts grasslands into more productive areas; spurs economic growth; and, creates more job and income opportunities, thus, boost local development further especially for farmers,” Engr. Ibrahim said.

The Philippines is one of the largest exporters of Cavendish banana in the world. It is a major industry in Mindanao which produces more than 90 percent of total production in the country. Cavendish Banana tends to be of a similar overall shape as Lakatan, but bigger. (pna)