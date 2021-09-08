  Wednesday Sep, 08 2021 05:15:43 PM

DPWH-12 completes P76-M road network to NoCot shrine

Local News • 14:45 PM Wed Sep 8, 2021
PNA

M’LANG, North Cotabato – The Department of Public Works and Highways in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) announced Wednesday the completion of the PHP76-million road network project here leading to a Catholic mountain shrine. 

The road project was implemented through the DPWH North Cotabato 2nd district engineering office. 

DPWH North Cotabato 2nd District Engineer Eddie Amir said local tourists and devotees now have better access to the Shrine of the Holy Cross in Barangay Nueva Vida after the DPWH-12 completed its construction work going to the historic shrine. 

The project, which involved the paving of the main 2.5-kilometer road, also included the construction of a 40-meter parking space, a 200-meter concrete side road with 1.5 meters paved shoulder, retaining walls, lined canal with concrete cover, concrete barriers, solar lights, and thermoplastic pavement markings. 

The mountain shrine, which was established by the Diocese of Kidapawan in the 1990s, is one of the most visited places in North Cotabato, especially during the Holy Week. 

Aside from an elevated view of this town, the shrine also allows devotees, hikers, and tourists to see parts of Kidapawan City, Makilala town, and Liguasan Marsh in Maguindanao. 

Visit to the shrine, however, is still subject to approval by the provincial Inter-Agency Task Force given to existing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) restrictions. (PNA)

