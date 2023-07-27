Dr. Tello killed, buried inside CRMC compound

Police authorities in Cotabato City on Thursday unearthed the cadaver of a missing lady doctor right at the back of the office she was connected with inside the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) compound.

Retired Police General Agustin Tello, husband of the Dr. Marivic Tello, confirmed her identity after police’s Scene of the Crime Operatives discovered her cadaver buried at the back of the Cotabato Medical Society building near gate 3 of the well-fenced CRMC.

Colonel Querubin Manalang Jr., city police director, told DXMS that it was Gen. Tello, as former police officer, who requested them to focus their investigation within the CRMC’s compound.

Based on the CCTV footage, Dr. Tello was last seen on Sunday morning entering her quarter at CRMC near gate 3 building.

No record shows that she left the compound, hinting police to investigate within the area where she was last seen.

The authorities noticed a suspicious pit covered with banana leaves at the building’s back portion.

The doctor’s dead body was wrapped up in a body bag, buried in a shallow pit.

Investigators have already identified the person of interest behind Tello’s brutal killing.

Follow-up operation is still on-going to determine the motive of the murder that shocked Cotabato City residents and the medical professionals.