Dr. Tello is laid to rest, aide-slayer charged

COTABATO CITY - Obstetrician-Gynecologist Dr. Maria Vicenta “Marivic” C. Tello, a renowned and well-loved medical practitioner in Cotabato City, will be laid to rest today at the Marian Hills Memorial Park in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Retired Brig. Gen. Agustin Tello will lead his family, friends, acquaintances and his spouse’s co-medical practitioners in sending “Dr. Marivic” to her final resting place as calls for justice continue.

Since Monday, family friends, co-workers, lawmakers, and acquaintances of Dr. Tello had been visiting her ashes and urn at the Queen of Peace Church along SK Pendatun Avenue, Cotabato City.

Suspect charged

Also on Monday, police have filed charges of murder against Nashrudin Endaila, also known as “Nadine,” before the Cotabato City prosecutor’s office based on his extra-judicial confession and other evidences.

Major John Vincent Bravo, Cotabato City Police Station 2 chief, said aside from Endaila, murder cases have also been filed against several John Does considered to have participated in the crime that shocked the Cotabato City medical practitioners and local officials. Tello is the complainant in the murder case.

Bravo refused to provide further details on the charge sheet.

Resting when strangled

On Thursday last week, authorities unearthed the cadaver of Dr. Tello buried in the back portion of Cotabato City Medical Society (CCMS) building inside Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) compound, a state-run hospital in the city.

Presented to the media by Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao, Endaila confessed he strangled to death Dr. Tello on July 23 using a “tie box” (locally known as straw) after she allegedly accused him of pocketing the CCMS undetermined amount of funds.

“She was resting after we had our merienda at about 11 a.m., it was then that I did it,” Endaila said when asked how he committed the crime.

Endaila serves as the CCMS office secretary while Dr. Tello is the society’s treasurer.

At first, Endaila told police that Dr. Tello left the CCMS building in the morning of July 23.

But Colonel Queruben Manalang, city police director, said Dr. Tello was only captured on CCTV entering the hospital premises but not when she left, as claimed by Endaila.

This prompted the police to search the vicinity of CCMS and discovered the shallow grave.

Doctor’s bag in sceptic tank

During follow up investigation after Endaila admitted to the crime, he told police where he hid Dr. Tello’s bag.

Police retrieved Dr. Tello’s huge shoulder bag from the sceptic tank of Endaila’s home in Barangay Rosary Heights 11.

The bag contained her mobile phone, wallet, set of keys and other personal items.

Passionate, dedicated doctor

Colleagues of Dr. Tello were stunned to learn how she was brutally murdered.

Condemnation and calls for justice filled the social media and social gatherings of people close to her.

The Cotabato Sanitarium and General Hospital, where Dr. Tello is the Medical Officer IV, strongly condemns the murder.

Her co-workers described her as “as compassionate and dedicated doctor, whose noble profession aimed to heal, comfort and save lives.”

“Our hearts are filled with sorrow for the loss of such a valuable member of our community. We stand united in our pursuit of justice for the heinous killing of our colleague,” her co-workers said.

The United Doctors Hospital of Cotabato City, Inc. (UDHCCI) doctors and staff also condoled with Tello’s family.

“We condemn her brutal and tragic death. She is a paragon to the healthcare community and a great leader of our organization,” the UDHCCI said in a statement.

The Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission (BHRC) also condemned Dr. Tello’s murder.

“The killing deserves the highest level of condemnation as the victim is a medical practitioner,” BHRC said.

“Medical practioners play a vital role in society, dedicating themselves to save lives, alleviating suffering, and promoting health and well-being. Their commitment to the welfare of others deserves admiration and protection,” the BHRC said in a statement.

It added: “Any act of violence against a medical professional not only robs society of a valuable caregiver but also undermines the trust and safety of healthcare environments.”

Loss to Cotabato City

The Cotabato City council passed resolution mourning the loss of Dr. Tello. Vice Mayor Butch Abu authored the resolution.

"Dr. Tello's unwavering commitment to healing and her selfless service to our community deserve our deepest admiration and respect. Her senseless killing is an immense loss to Cotabato City," he said.

Even the police regional office in the Cordillera region sent message of sympathy to the family of Dr. Tello.

“We pay the highest respect to the memories of Dr. Tello, the wife of Brig. Gen. Atustin Tello who is a fellow Cordilleran. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Sir,” said Brig. Gen. David Peredo Jr, regional director, PRO Cordillera.