Driver dead, truck and motorcycles on cargo deck damaged 

TIMRA Reports • 10:15 AM Sat May 20, 2023
John M. Unson
The motorcycles rigged on the deck of the truck that fell into a ravine Thursday. (From Imelda MPS, Zamboanga Sibugay)

COTABATO CITY --- A driver was killed while his assistant was badly hurt when their flatbed truck loaded with more than 30 new motorcycles they were to deliver to a distributor plunged into a ravine Thursday. 

In an official statement Saturday, the Imelda Municipal Police Station in Imelda town in Zamboanga Sibugay identified the fatality as Feliciano Saner, 54, driver of the cargo that figured in an accident along a stretch of a national highway in Barangay Lumbog that also injured his 24-year-old aide, Ariel Tidalgo. 

Saner and Tidalgo were to deliver more than 30 Honda motorcycles from Cabuyao, Laguna to a dealer in Zamboanga City when their truck had mechanical trouble, causing the accident. 

The Imelda MPS said the truck veered towards the side of the highway, rolled over and fell down. 

The truck and the motorcycles rigged on its cargo deck were damaged. 

 

