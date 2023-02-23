  Thursday Feb, 23 2023 11:02:24 AM

Driver kidnapped, rescued in Lanao Sur, suspects are relatives

Peace and Order • 10:00 AM Thu Feb 23, 2023
35
By: 
Lanao Sur PPO news release
The van driven by driver Jamel Jabbar was found in Marantao.

Police Response to  Reported Alleged Abduction 

MARAWI CITY - A joint hot pursuit operations was conducted by personnel of Marawi City PNP, 1st PMFC LDS PPO, 1403rd RMFC, and Marantao MPS at about 8:00 AM of February 22, 2023 following a reported kidnapping.

Jamel Lantod Hadji Jabbar, driver of the school bus of Ibn Siena School Foundation at Brgy. Beyabadamag, Marawi City and a resident of Brgy. Camalig, Marantao was forcibly taken by unidentified suspects on board a white Kia Van with plate number FAB 1185 and headed towards Marantao municipality.   

The law enforcement operation resulted to the recovery of above-mentioned vehicle same date at Brgy. Cadayawan 1, Marawi City and identification of the motive of the incident which is land dispute and the suspects, a.k.a Mohammad and a.k.a Ansary all residents of Brgy. Camalig, Marantao were relatives of the victim.  

The incident is now under the jurisdiction of Marantao PNP and the LGU and the common relatives are up for amicable settlement.     

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Driver kidnapped, rescued in Lanao Sur, suspects are relatives

Police Response to  Reported Alleged Abduction  MARAWI CITY - A joint hot pursuit operations was conducted by personnel of Marawi...

2 BARMM lawmakers push for more women in parliament

COTABATO CITY – As the regional legislative body is finalizing the draft Bangsamoro Electoral Code, two Members of Parliament have pushed for the...

Lanao Sur, Maguindanao LTO now under BARMM

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro government finally assumed control Wednesday of the Land Transportation Office in Maguindanao and in Lanao del...

World Bank Group, DBM back BARMM’s digitalization initiative

COTABATO CITY — The digitalization initiative for BARMM's system of governance is being supported by the World Bank Group (WBG) and the Department of...

Man kills 2 killer cobras in Arakan

LOOK: Napatay ng isang lalake sa Brgy. Katipunan, Arakan, North Cotabato kahapon ang dalawang Banakon o mas kilala bilang King Cobra. Photos...