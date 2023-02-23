Driver kidnapped, rescued in Lanao Sur, suspects are relatives

Police Response to Reported Alleged Abduction

MARAWI CITY - A joint hot pursuit operations was conducted by personnel of Marawi City PNP, 1st PMFC LDS PPO, 1403rd RMFC, and Marantao MPS at about 8:00 AM of February 22, 2023 following a reported kidnapping.

Jamel Lantod Hadji Jabbar, driver of the school bus of Ibn Siena School Foundation at Brgy. Beyabadamag, Marawi City and a resident of Brgy. Camalig, Marantao was forcibly taken by unidentified suspects on board a white Kia Van with plate number FAB 1185 and headed towards Marantao municipality.

The law enforcement operation resulted to the recovery of above-mentioned vehicle same date at Brgy. Cadayawan 1, Marawi City and identification of the motive of the incident which is land dispute and the suspects, a.k.a Mohammad and a.k.a Ansary all residents of Brgy. Camalig, Marantao were relatives of the victim.

The incident is now under the jurisdiction of Marantao PNP and the LGU and the common relatives are up for amicable settlement.