Driver killed, six hurt in Sultan Kudarat town highway accident

Local News • 12:30 PM Wed Feb 10, 2021
John M. Unson
A driver was killed while six others were badly hurt in this accident Tuesday in  Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao. (Contributed)

MAGUINDANAO --- A jeepney driver was killed while six others were badly hurt in a road accident in a stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Sultan Kudarat town Tuesday.

Mohammad Nor Guiamad Kadil died from injuries sustained when his red jeepney loaded with flour in large bags collided head-on with a white Toyota Hilux pick-up truck in Barangay Ladia in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

Kadil and his three companions, Diokno Kadil, a child named Eyyad Buisan and Geraldo Segundera, and three others in the pick-up truck, driver Benjamin Malang and passengers Nelson Adil and Norhaina Datumanong, were hurt in the mishap.

Sultan Kudarat Mayor Shameem Mastura, chairperson of the municipal disaster risk reduction and management council, assured Wednesday to help attend to the needs of the accident victims.

 

