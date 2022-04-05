Drug den demolished, 4 nabbed in PDEA anti-drug ops in Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A drug-den owner and three other drug personalities were arrested during anti-narcotic operation conducted by joint operatives of PDEA Cotabato Provincial Office and Kidapawan City Police Station on Monday night at Barangay Amas here.

The arrested drug personalities were identified as Nestor Mapili , 53, vulcanizing shop and drug den owner, Edwin Genota, 26, Angelito Garilles, 45, and Jeremy Patrecio, 40, all residents of Kidapawan City.

The vulcanizing shop serving as a drug den owned by Mapili has been operating for more than a year already.

Confiscated during the operation were five sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 12 grams with an estimated standard drug price of P81,600.00, assorted drug paraphernalia and buy-bust money.

Cases for violation of the provisions of RA 9165 have been filed against the suspects now detained at PDEA 12 custodial facility.