Drug den dismantled, 3 peddlers nabbed in Koronadal

Anti-narcotic operatives of PDEA South Cotabato Provincial Office, South Cotabato Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and Koronadal City Drug Enforcement Unit dismantled a drug den and arrested three drug personalities in a buy-bust operation on November 15, 2022, 8:00 in the evening at Purok Lower Cadidang, Brgy. San Jose, Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

PDEA Regional Director Naravy Duquiatan identified the suspects as Christopher Panes alias Bambam, 30, laborer, Fidel Oraño, 35, laborer, and Raffy Jay Valeriano , 28, chainsaw operator, all residents of Brgy. San Jose, Koronadal City.

The authorities confiscated sachets of Methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu weighing more or less 12 grams with standard value of P81,600.00, open transparent plastic sachet with shabu residue, assorted drug paraphernalia, and buy-bust money.

Cases for violation of Article II, RA 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects.