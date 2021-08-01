Drug den dismantled, 6 nabbed in Cotabato City drug-bust

COTABATO CIY - Another drug den was dismantled and six drug personalilties were arrested by agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsmaoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) during drug bust operation in Purok Adil, Barangay Datu Balabaran, Cotabato City on Saturday night.

The operation was supported by elements of 14 Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) 1404th Regional Mobile Force Company (RMFC) and Cotabato City Police Office Police Station 3.

The PDEA-BARMM sport report showed that those arrested were identified as Khadafi Manisi Acoy alias Dats/Dhaps, drug den owner, 34 years old, male; Jonathan Roman Nanding alias Sakuragi, 31 years old, male; Alvin Gayun Cañada alias Alvin, 33 years old, male; Emran Eman Diocolano alias Tengko, 39 years old, male, Tammy Pedtucasan Acoy alias Tammy, 47 years old, male; and Alex Batua Esmael alias Mandangan, all are residents of Purok Adil, Barangay Datu Balabaran, Mother Barangay Tamontaka, Cotabato City.

Confiscated and recovered during the operation were 22 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be Methamphetamine Hydrochloride known as shabu weighing MOL 15 grams with a national average drug price of P102,000 pesos, buy-bust money, assorted drug paraphernalia, and mobile phones.

Cases for violation of RA 9165 are being readied for filing against the suspects who are now under the custody PDEA BARMM Custodial Facility.