Drug den dismantled, 7 drug suspects nabbed in Jolo

JOLO, Sulu - In accordance with PRO BAR's intelligence driven and proactive police response, tracker teams from Jolo Municipal Police Station and 4th RMFC, Regional Mobile Force Battallion BASULTA, arrested seven (7) drug peddlers and dismantled a drug den in Port Area, Barangay Walled City, Jolo, Sulu, on May 30, 2023.

Aldrin Asmadun Kallas and Abrajal Henkih Agga, residents of Port Area, Brgy Bus-bus, Jolo, Sulu; Montaser Jadan Matlih, resident of Brgy Chinese Pier, Jolo, Sulu; Noli Hussin Alih, resident of Brgy Tulay, Jolo, Sulu; Alkaisar Jahabi Asmadun, resident of Brgy Takut-Takut, Jolo, Sulu; Dodong Francisco Abdurasad, resident of Brgy Walled City, Jolo, Sulu; and Ben Sahibul Nuradji, resident of Brgy Batu-Batu, Indanan, Sulu, all of legal age, were arrested for violating RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002.

Accordingly, the identified suspects were apprehended while doing pot sessions inside Aldrin's residence; thus, the dismantling of the drug den.

Ten (10) pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 7.000 grams totaling Php 47,600.00, one (1) piece of an open-on-one-end transparent plastic sachet containing residue of suspected Shabu, and other drug paraphernalia were among the confiscated pieces of evidence discovered inside the drug den and under the control of the suspects.

Later, the suspects, along with the pieces evidence, were brought to Jolo MPS for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, PRO BAR regional director lauded the tracker teams' proactive efforts to track down drug dens in their areas of responsibility and their pursuit of identified drug peddlers, thereby curbing the proliferation of illegal drug trade and use in the community.