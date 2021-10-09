  Saturday Oct, 09 2021 11:20:52 PM

Drug den operator, 4 others arrested in Tacurong City

Local News • 19:30 PM Sat Oct 9, 2021
72
By: 
John M. Unson
The five suspects are now detained, awaiting prosecution. (From PDEA-12)

TACURONG CITY --- State agents arrested a drug den operator and four others in an operation here Friday that local officials assisted.

In a statement, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 identified the suspect as Jomar Patiño, 35, long wanted for distribution of shabu here and in nearby towns in Sultan Kudarat province.

PDEA-12 agents and members of the Tacurong City police found P78,400 worth of shabu in his hideout in Barangay Baras here that they searched for drugs and firearms based on a warrant issued by a local court.

Patiño reportedly allowed his contacts to sniff shabu in groups in his hideout.

Four persons inside the den, Crystal Galey Palmes, 20, John Berry Nimes, 29, Rogen Oncino, 36, and the 72-year-old Felipe Panes, were also arrested, now clamped down, along with Patiño, in a detention facility.

The PDEA-12 shall prosecute the suspects for violation of Republic Act 9165, or Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Drug den operator, 4 others arrested in Tacurong City

TACURONG CITY --- State agents arrested a drug den operator and four others in an operation here Friday that local officials assisted. In a...

MILF’s UBJP fields mayoral bet vs. Cotabato City reelectionist mayor

COTABATO CITY  – A last-termer councilor here will seek the mayoralty post with the backing of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF)...

337 patients in Region 12 survives COVID-19 infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 8, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-EIGHT (268) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-...

Army seized guns from village official's vehicle in NoCot

TROOPS seized five firearms -- one low-powered and four high-powered -- while conducting security operations in Pikit, North Cotabato, military...

Cotabato Light announces Sunday power outage

COTABATO CITY - This is to facilitate primary line upgrading to improve services to Cotabato Light consumers.