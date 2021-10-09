Drug den operator, 4 others arrested in Tacurong City

TACURONG CITY --- State agents arrested a drug den operator and four others in an operation here Friday that local officials assisted.

In a statement, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 identified the suspect as Jomar Patiño, 35, long wanted for distribution of shabu here and in nearby towns in Sultan Kudarat province.

PDEA-12 agents and members of the Tacurong City police found P78,400 worth of shabu in his hideout in Barangay Baras here that they searched for drugs and firearms based on a warrant issued by a local court.

Patiño reportedly allowed his contacts to sniff shabu in groups in his hideout.

Four persons inside the den, Crystal Galey Palmes, 20, John Berry Nimes, 29, Rogen Oncino, 36, and the 72-year-old Felipe Panes, were also arrested, now clamped down, along with Patiño, in a detention facility.

The PDEA-12 shall prosecute the suspects for violation of Republic Act 9165, or Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.