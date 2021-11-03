  Wednesday Nov, 03 2021 04:49:55 PM

Drug den operator, 6 cohorts arrested in GenSan

Peace and Order • 15:45 PM Wed Nov 3, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
: The seven suspects are now detained, awaiting prosecution. (From PDEA-12)

GENERAL SANTOS CITY -- Anti-narcotics agents entrapped late Tuesday a drug den operator and six cohorts, long wanted for distribution of shabu in Barangay Mabuhay here and nearby areas.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement-12, said Wednesday the seven suspects are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Compherensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Duquiatan identified them as drug den operator Rannie Fernandez, 30, and his accomplices,  Diosdado Gatin, 41, Jean Aligan, 51, Janice Aligan, 25, Jaycris Aligan, 20, Alex Cannillas 45, and the 50-year-old Victor Bautista.

PDEA-12 agents seized from the seven suspects 78,800 worth of shabu during a clandestine tradeoff at Purok 27, Yamvill 1, Barangay Mabuhay in this city.

The sting that resulted in their arrest was laid with the help of vigilant General Santos City residents privy to their operation of a drug den and circulation of shabu via contacts in different barangays. (John Unson)

 

