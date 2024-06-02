Drug peddler falls, yields P400K shabu in Polomolok

KORONADAL CITY - An intensified intelligence-driven operation by PRO 12 resulted in the arrest of a drug peddler and the seizure of over P400,000 worth of illegal drugs along National Highway Prk 1, Brgy. Glamang, Polomolok, South Cotabato, on June 1, 2024.

Joint operatives from various police units in PRO-12, in coordination with PDEA 12, conducted a drug-bust operation that led to the arrest of alias "Harry," a 38-year-old resident of Macopa Street, Brgy. Dadiangas North, Gen. Santos City.

During the operation, a total of five sachets of suspected shabu weighing 70 grams were confiscated. These drugs have a National Standard Drug Price value of Php 476,000.00.

The recovered drug evidence will be forwarded to the South Cotabato Provincial Forensic Unit in Koronadal City for laboratory examination.

The arrested suspect is currently under the custody of the Polomolok Municipal Station for proper disposition and further documentation. He will face charges for violating sections 5 and 11, Article II of RA 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to eradicating the proliferation of illegal drugs in SOCCSKSARGEN. By removing these harmful substances from our streets, we are taking significant steps towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities. May this event serve as warning to all lawless elements. We will continue to intensify our efforts to combat illegal drugs and bring those responsible behind bars," PBGEN PERCIVAL AUGUSTUS P PLACER, stated. ###(PCpl VRP Cartera - RPIO 12)