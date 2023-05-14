Drug suspects nabbed during anti-drug ops in Sulu

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Eight drug suspects were nabbed and Php 680,000 worth of shabu were confiscated to include a gun and ammunition in a buy bust operation conducted by operatives of Jolo MPS and 4th RMFC, RMFB BASULTA, in coordination with PIU-Sulu PPO, on May 12, 2023 at Phase 3, Kakuyagan Village, Brgy. Asturias, Jolo, Sulu.

The suspects were identified as Rasheen Iserail Estino a.k.a. "Rajib"; Michael Alpasain Bato a.k.a. "Mike; Trisia Sangkula Indal; Morasdi Jumahani Bandahala; Ibrahim Ibrahim SSali; Ramina Hail Isa; Derhana Gadjail Jamiri; and Azim Kamil Salim.

Confiscated from their possession were: 13 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substances of suspected Shabu with an estimated weight of 10.000 grams with SDP worth Php 68,000.00; One piece of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected Shabu (Buy-bust/Purchased item) with an estimated weight of 0.100 gram with DDB of Php 680.00; drug paraphernalia; One unit Rock Island Cal 9mm with SN: RIA2542467 inserted with one magazine and loaded with six live ammos; and other pieces of evidence.

The arrested suspects and the confiscated/seized drug items and other pieces of evidence as well as the confiscated firearm were brought to Jolo MPS for proper disposition. Meanwhile, cases in violation of RA 9165 and RA 10591 will be filed against the suspects.

Through the "Serbisyong Nagkakaisa" or the unified and collaborative approach, PRO BAR, under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, vows to be more aggresive in eradicating any forms of criminality in the region.