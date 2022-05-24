Drunken man shot, face charges for gun prank

KORONADAL CITY --- A man who threatened to shoot people in a rampage here before dawn Monday was shot and wounded by a soldier for aiming at him a replica Glock 17 airsoft pistol that he thought was real.

The suspect, Ronel Roxas Millan, is now in a hospital, guarded by policemen and to be prosecuted for his offense that sent diners in an eatery along a stretch of the GenSan Drive in Barangay Zone 2 here.

Army Private 1st Class Joemar Marcelo, who was in the establishment, attempted to peacefully stop Millan’s rampage, but shot him instead when he resisted and aimed at him an airsoft pistol that he and witnesses assumed as a Glock 17 handgun that can fire 9 millimeter ammunition.

The wounded Millan tried to escape leaving his airsoft pistol behind but was eventually nabbed by responding policemen.

In a statement, the Koronadal City Police Office said corresponding criminal charges shall be filed soon against Millan.