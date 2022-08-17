  Wednesday Aug, 17 2022 03:21:46 PM

Drunken soldier, cop wounded in shootout

TIMRA Reports • 08:30 AM Wed Aug 17, 2022
48
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY - A drunken soldier scaring people with a pistol and a policeman who tried to pacify him were both wounded in a shootout in San Miguel, Surigao del Sur Tuesday.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Surigao del Sur Provincial Police Office said the soldier who went berserk, Private 1st Class Rene Porlas of the Army’s 75th Infantry Battalion, and Police Staff Sgt. Jethro Dableo, whom he shot for trying to pacify him, are now both confined in a hospital.

Dableo led a team dispatched to check on reports about the misbehavior of Porlas in San Miguel town's Barangay Tina, threatening to shoot villagers with his service pistol while roaming in the streets, murmuring.

One of Dableo’s subordinates immediately shot Porlas in the leg when he raised and aimed his pistol at them.

Porlas returned fire, hitting Dableo in the shoulder.

Dableo’s companions managed to subdue and disarm the wounded Porlas, now in a hospital, guarded tightly by personnel of the San Miguel Police Station.

Porlas shall be prosecuted for his criminal offense, according to the Surigao del Sur PPO. (John Unson)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

USM-Kabacan students, nagpositibo sa COVID, klase online ulit

COTABATO CITY - SA USM, may bagong batas, bawal na muna ang lumabas, dapat mag-comply para ikaw ay di magmahay. Ito ang anunsyo ng University of...

Drunken soldier, cop wounded in shootout

COTABATO CITY - A drunken soldier scaring people with a pistol and a policeman who tried to pacify him were both wounded in a shootout in San...

MILF area consultations continue in Lanao Norte, Sulu

COTABATO CITY - The second set of area consultations of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front were held yesterday in Camp Kura Kura, Lanao del Norte and...

Davao del Sur, North Cotabato, niyanig ng mahinang lindol ngayong gabi

KIDAPAWAN CITY - NIYANIG MULI ng magkasunod na mahinang lindol ang Magsaysay, Davao del Sur at ang Matalam, North Cotabato ngayong gabi. Dalawang...

Local officials call for ratification of law dividing Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – Officials of Maguindanao have appealed to all registered voters to come out and vote on the Sept. 17 plebiscite that would...