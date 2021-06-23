DTI-12 destroys P80-K seized uncertified products

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) destroyed some PHP80,313 worth of uncertified products that were seized in a series of enforcement operations here early this year.

In a statement Wednesday, DTI-Region 12 director Jude Constantine Jaugan said the unauthorized items were confiscated from various establishments during the regionwide monitoring and enforcement activities from March to April.

He said these comprised light-emitting diode or LED bulbs, extension cords, Edison screw or lightbulb sockets, and rice cookers, which were found without the standard government markings.

The products were destroyed last Monday at the sanitary landfill in Barangay Sinawal, he said.

Jaugan said the move is in compliance with DTI Department Administrative Order 17, series of 1990, which provided for the proper destruction and condemnation of seized products that could adversely affect the safety of consumers.

“This is a strong message of DTI to the public that the agency is looking after the welfare and safety of the consumers,” he added.

Jaugan said the seized products have not passed the government’s quality requirement, especially in terms of safety, based on the Philippine National Standards.