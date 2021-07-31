  Saturday Jul, 31 2021 09:44:51 AM

Duo nabbed for peddling P3.4-M worth of shabu

Local News • 04:30 AM Sat Jul 31, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
Suspects Ibra Farhan and Alinor Manggis Taurac are now detained, awaiting prosecution. (John Unson)

COTABATO CITY - State agents seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from two drug traffickers who fell in an entrapment operation Friday in Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao.

The cohorts Ibra Farhan and Alinor Manggis Taurac are now clamped down in a detention facility in Cotabato City of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The duo were frisked and cuffed by PDEA-BARMM personnel after selling half a kilo of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to non-uniformed agents disguised as drug dependents in a tradeoff along a highway in Barangay Tambo in Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao.

Anthony Naive, PDEA-BARMM’s provincial officer for Maguindanao, said Farhan ang Taurac shall be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Talks are spreading around purporting that Farhan is an incumbent barangay councilor in Guinaupan in Tamparan, Lanao del Sur.

Key members of the Lanao del Sur provincial peace and order council told reporters they will validate the report and recommend Farhan’s suspension from office if indeed a member of the barangay council in Guinaupan.

The PDEA-BARMM also impounded the vehicle of the two suspects, a white Toyota Revo with license plates WHF 481.

 

